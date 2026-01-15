Tribe concerned about landslide’s impact on the Siletz River

Just over a month ago, a massive landslide flowed across Oregon Highway 229 roughly seven miles north of the city of Siletz, closing the road indefinitely.

The Confederated Tribes of Siletz Indians is based in Siletz and operates the Chinook Winds casino in Lincoln City. Highway 229 used to provide a quick way to drive from Siletz to Lincoln City for the many residents who work at the casino. But now they have to go the long way around: through Newport and then north on U.S. 101.

For Lisa Norton, chief administrative officer for the tribe, the longer drive is an inconvenience. But she says a bigger concern is the fact that the Dec. 12 landslide flowed directly into the Siletz River.

Oregon Department of Transportation This Dec. 12, 2025 photo shows a closure point on Oregon Highway 229 as a result of a massive landslide that took out a significant section of the road.

“We've done a lot of work to restore areas of Siletz River, and so we are concerned about the long term impact on fish runs and that kind of thing, and what that will look like,” Norton said.

The landslide impacted as many as five properties. Three homes sustained significant damage, according to emergency management officials. Since the landslide, a variety of debris has been spotted in the Siletz, from whole trees to propane tanks. The slide material is still unstable, so the possibility that more debris will enter the river is distinct.

Because of ongoing instability and the potential for additional movement around the edges of the slide, the area remains unsafe to access on foot, which complicates further assessment. What’s more, the landslide’s movement is complex. In some areas, large blocks of soil and rock shifted, while other sections turned into muddy flows.

The Oregon Department of Transportation is working with experts to evaluate the full extent of the slide and develop options for how to move forward. There is currently no timeline for reopening or providing a bypass around the slide. ODOT estimates the work could take years to complete.

Opening the road will require much more than debris removal. Engineers must gather more information and then design a safe rebuild of the affected road. An equally imposing challenge for the state is to find funding for the work.

Lisa Norton said the tribe will continue to monitor the landslide’s impact on the river and that Siletz residents understand the pitfalls of living in remote areas.

“It's an inconvenience, but it's not the end of the world,” Norton said. “It's part of what rural living is about.”