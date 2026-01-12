© 2026 KLCC

KLCC
136 W 8th Ave
Eugene OR 97401
541-463-6000
klcc@klcc.org

Contact Us

FCC Applications
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Month-old landslide on Highway 229 in Lincoln County keeps road closed for long term

KLCC
Published January 12, 2026 at 1:41 PM PST
Overhead view of the landslide on Highway 229 in Lincoln County. The landslide occurred on Dec. 12, 2025
Oregon Department of Transportation
Overhead view of the landslide on Highway 229 in Lincoln County. The landslide occurred on Dec. 12, 2025

A road in the Oregon coast range that connects the communities of Kernville and Siletz has been closed for a month now because of a landslide.

The Oregon Department of Transportation says the slide destroyed Highway 229 from milepost 14 to 15 in Lincoln County, and it could take years to rebuild.

The water soaked ground limits access and increases the risk of additional movement or new slides, ODOT said in a press release.

ODOT is working with experts to evaluate the slide and develop options.

There is no local detour in place now, but ODOT says it is working on a long term detour plan and potential short-term solutions.
Tags
News Briefs Oregon Department of TransportationLincoln CountySiletz Highway
Related Content