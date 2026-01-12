Month-old landslide on Highway 229 in Lincoln County keeps road closed for long term

A road in the Oregon coast range that connects the communities of Kernville and Siletz has been closed for a month now because of a landslide.

The Oregon Department of Transportation says the slide destroyed Highway 229 from milepost 14 to 15 in Lincoln County, and it could take years to rebuild.

The water soaked ground limits access and increases the risk of additional movement or new slides, ODOT said in a press release.

ODOT is working with experts to evaluate the slide and develop options.

There is no local detour in place now, but ODOT says it is working on a long term detour plan and potential short-term solutions.