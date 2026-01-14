© 2026 KLCC

Lincoln County moves forward with the process to replace Claire Hall

KLCC | By Brian Bahouth
Published January 14, 2026 at 5:39 PM PST
Flowers at Clair Hall's usual seat in the meeting room for Lincoln County Commissioners.
Brian Bahouth
/
KLCC
Flowers at Clair Hall's usual seat in the meeting room for Lincoln County Commissioners.

Lincoln County Commissioner Claire Hall died suddenly on Jan. 4, just days before a scheduled recall election. At the time of her death, Hall was 66 years old. She was first elected to the Lincoln County Board of Commissioners in 2004 and served six terms over 21 years. She was board chair and was reelected in November 2024, with her term ending Dec. 31, 2028.

In compliance with Oregon law, the remaining two commissioners met virtually Wednesday to discuss the process of selecting a replacement.

Lincoln County commissioners Walter Chuck and Casey Miller agreed to begin accepting applications to replace Commissioner Hall. According to County Counsel Kristin Yuille, the county is well-prepared because it enacted the exact same process a year ago, following the resignation of Kaety Jacobson and subsequent appointment of Walter Chuck.

Claire Hall died on Jan. 4. She served on the Lincoln County Board of Commissioners for 21 years.
Claire Hall
Claire Hall died on Jan. 4. She served on the Lincoln County Board of Commissioners for 21 years.

“So we have the process that is set. We have an application that we used last year, and we have a press release ready to go out,” Yuille said.

The application process has begun and the deadline to apply is January 30. The commissioners will then evaluate the applicants and decide on a short list of candidates.

During a work session in February, the commissioners will interview the finalists and then make a decision.

To be eligible, an applicant must have been a resident of Lincoln County for at least one year and be a registered voter. The person selected will serve until the next election.

The application can be found here.
Brian Bahouth
Brian Bahouth has been a public media reporter since 1997. In that time, he has served as news director at three public radio stations and has filed reports for a variety of outlets, including the Pacifica Network News and NPR. He lives near Seal Rock.
