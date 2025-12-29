© 2026 KLCC

Eugene lowers speed limit on north River Road

KLCC
Published December 29, 2025 at 1:24 PM PST

Drivers on River Road in Eugene will see new speed limit signs this week.

The new speed limit is 35 miles per hour all the way through the north end of the Urban Growth Boundary.

The City of Eugene and Lane County crews will install the new signs starting Wednesday from Azalea Drive to Beacon Drive on River Road.

The new speed limit is effective immediately once the signs are up.

The lower speed limit was approved by the Oregon Department of Transportation on Dec. 9 in a public hearing, with the goal of making the road safer.
