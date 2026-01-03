© 2026 KLCC

Lane County to hold annual State of the County Address Monday

KLCC
Published January 3, 2026 at 6:00 AM PST
The Board of Lane County Commissioners discuss the quarry proposal on Jan. 28, 2025.
Nathan Wilk
/
KLCC
The Board of Lane County Commissioners hold a discussion on Jan. 28, 2025. Commissioner David Loveall, center, will deliver the 2026 State of the County address on Monday.

Lane County Commissioners will provide a lookahead Monday and review their public safety, housing and homelessness accomplishments for the year.

Chair David Loveall will deliver the State of the County address. The public can attend in person at Harris Hall in the Lane County Courthouse at 125 E. 8th Ave in Eugene, or stream the event, which starts at 10 a.m.

On Tuesday, the commissioners will hold their first business meeting of the year and vote on which of their members should be chair and vice chair of the board through 2026.

That position, the public face of the county with some agenda setting and meeting leadership power, usually rotates, with Commissioner Laurie Trieger serving as chair in 2024 and Commissioner Pat Farr serving as chair the year before.
