In annual State of the County address, leaders focus on recovery, resilience in Lane County

Lane County workers spent thousands of hours on recovery projects last year - handling debris from the ice storm, and on longer term plans, like assisting survivors of the Holiday Farm Fire.

During the annual State of the County address Monday, County Commissioner Laurie Trieger said those efforts are bearing fruit - such as a new fire station and library in Blue River.

“While recovery efforts are often slow, and frustratingly difficult,” she said, “this past year in particular saw significant advances and milestones.”

The county has also made efforts on more behind the scenes programs - like providing housing navigation services, food security programs and providing utility assistance for those struggling to afford water and electricity.

“These are just a few types of programs and supports that support basic human needs early on, thereby preventing more dire outcomes,” Trieger said.

She said Lane County also received a grant to build community resilience hubs - which will offer a safe place to go in communities across the county during emergencies.

Lane County also swore in a cadre of elected officials Monday.

District Attorney Christopher Parosa - the only new elected leader - thanked his predecessor, Patty Perlow, for mentoring him, and the staff at the DA’s office for their work.

“They are 78 of the most dedicated public servants you'll ever meet,” Parosa said. “They do a tremendous job with limited resources. It is a struggle that we have to face and endure every day, but they do it with total professionalism and I couldn't be more proud of the team that we have.”

Parosa has been serving as District Attorney since June, when Perlow retired early. Parosa took the majority of votes in the May, 2024 primary.

Lane County also swore in Sheriff Cliff Harrold for his second term, as well as County Commissioners Laurie Trieger and Pat Farr.

On Tuesday the five-member Board of County Commissioners is scheduled to elect a new chair. That person will be the public face of the county for the next year and run their meetings.

