Several Lane County elected officials to get a raise

Lane County Commissioners have approved raises for several elected officials, including the sheriff and district attorney.

The biggest increase will go to the sheriff, Clifton Harrold, who is already one of the highest paid elected officials in the county.

Penny Daugherty, a salary review committee member, told county leaders at a meeting on Nov. 5 that the sheriff will receive a 2% cost of living adjustment and a 6.6% compression raise. The compression raise is to ensure the sheriff makes more money than his highest ranking employees.

“Under Oregon law, the sheriff must make more than their highest paid direct report,” Daugherty told the commissioners.

After the raises, the sheriff’s base salary will be more than $189,000 a year.

For other elected officials, the county’s HR team looks at counties of similar size, including Clackamas, Deschutes, Jackson, Marion, and Washington Counties.

The County Assessor, District Attorney and Justice of the Peace will all receive 2% raises.

The Assessor’s new salary will be $147,000, the Justice of the Peace’s salary will be $60,000, and the county’s portion of the District Attorney’s salary will be $65,000. The state also kicks in more than $160,000 a year to cover its share of the District Attorney’s pay.

The pay increases are retroactive to July.

The commissioners are already on track to receive a nearly 30% raise in January, increasing their pay to roughly $114,00, and did not vote to give themselves additional compensation during the Nov. 5 meeting.

