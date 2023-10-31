Lane County commissioners approve salary increases for selves, other elected offices

The Lane County Board of Commissioners voted Tuesday to raise the salary for several key positions, including their own.

The proposed increases were largely based on market comparisons with five other Oregon counties: Clackamas, Marion, Jackson, Washington, and Deschutes.

Members of the Elected Officials Compensation Board explained their analysis before the commission ahead of the vote.

Pay hikes for four elected officials were taken up first and passed unanimously, namely the Lane County Sheriff, Assessor, Justice of the Peace, and District Attorney.

The commissioners were more split on bumps for their own paychecks.

“I understand the, almost the predicament the county is in at this point with us getting further and further behind,” said Commissioner Ryan Ceniga, “But…as what I’m going to call a new commissioner still, at 11 months in, I’m not comfortable with the pay raise.”

Commissioner Heather Buch acknowledged the awkwardness, but added that they would treat themselves the same as any other employee or staff member.

“We do market-rate adjustments for them, almost it seems on a constant basis.”

Approved salaries and effective dates for Lane County commissioners, Justice of the Peace, Assessor, Sheriff, and District Attorney.

The increase passed 3-2, with commissioners Buch, Laurie Trieger, and Pat Farr in support, and commissioners Ceniga and David Loveall opposing.

The nearly 30% raise brings commissioner salaries to $114,026 per year, but won’t take effect until January 2025.



