Salary hike on Lane County Board of Commissioners’ agenda

KLCC | By Brian Bull
Published October 26, 2023 at 3:40 PM PDT
People having a meeting.
Lane County
In this screenshot from an Oct. 24, 2023 meeting, the Lane County Board of Commissioners hold a discussion.

A possible salary increase is on Tuesday’s agenda for the Lane County Board of Commissioners. The pay bump would be for commissioners as well as several high profile positions. 

The proposed increase would be nearly 30% for commissioners.

Lane County spokesperson Devon Ashbridge told KLCC that the Elected Officials Compensation Board meets every year after a general election to review current salary levels, and this is their recommendation based on comparisons with five similar Oregon counties: Clackamas, Washington, Deschutes, Marion and Jackson.

“They look at those to see are we in line with or are we far out of whack with those comparator counties, and the attempt is to create some consistency,” said Ashbridge.

Any pay hike for the commissioners would take effect in 2025, following the next general election. Pay raises for the other positions would be effective retroactively to July of this year.

Besides commissioners, pay increases for Lane County’s sheriff, District Attorney, assessor, and Justice of the Peace will also be deliberated, based largely on market adjustment review.

Salary table
Current and proposed salaries for Lane County Board of Commissioners, assessor, District Attorney, Justice of the Peace, and sheriff.

Note: District Attorneys in Oregon also receive compensation from the state. According to a staff analysis, the Lane County District Attorney's total current salary is $209,937.

If approved, the total increase in salaries for the next three fiscal year budgets through 2026 would come to just under $360,000, according to a staff analysis prepared for the commissioners.

Lane County Board of Commissioners salaries Elected Officials Compensation Board
Brian Bull
Brian Bull joined the KLCC News Team in June 2016. In his 25+ years as a public media journalist, he's worked at NPR, Twin Cities Public Television, South Dakota Public Broadcasting, Wisconsin Public Radio, and ideastream in Cleveland. His reporting has netted dozens of accolades, including four national Edward R. Murrow Awards (22 regional), the Ohio Associated Press' Best Reporter Award, Best Radio Reporter from the Native American Journalists Association, and the PRNDI/NEFE Award for Excellence in Consumer Finance Reporting.
See stories by Brian Bull
