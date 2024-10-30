Lane County, local law enforcement up security ahead of Election Day

Local law enforcement and elections officials say they’ve taken steps to ensure casting a ballot in Lane County is as safe as possible.

After recent fires set to ballot boxes in Portland and Vancouver, and other reports of threats and intimidation nationally, some voters say they’re nervous about returning their ballots.

Lane County Clerk Dena Dawson says her office has been preparing for this presidential election for over a year.

She said there are election office cameras, as well as cameras installed by Eugene Police at drop boxes. Ballot boxes are equipped with fire suppressant, and the elections office has asked local law enforcement agencies to do extra patrols in the areas where ballot boxes are located.

“Folks should feel confident using the drop boxes,” Dawson said. “They can also just come into the elections office and drop it off themselves if they would like.”

Dawson said election workers themselves have also gone through several trainings to ensure they know how to respond to threats, suspicious mail and other potentially dangerous situations.

It's not a hypothetical scenario: Last fall, the Lane County Elections Office was evacuated after receiving a suspicious substance in the mail.

In a video statement this week, Eugene Police Chief Chris Skinner said his department is working to ensure voters feel safe. He said anyone who does try to intimidate or threaten voters or elections officials should expect to be held accountable.

“We’re just wanting this community to know that this police department is paying attention,” he said. “We have the resources available during this time so that people showing up to cast their vote can feel good and safe about doing such.”

Rebecca Hansen-White / KLCC A Eugene Police Department camera installed outside the Lane County Elections Office.

Election Turnout

According to Lane County election data posted Wednesday, roughly 31% of voters have returned their ballot.

Dawson said that’s pretty typical at this stage of a non-pandemic presidential election. But, voters shouldn’t wait until the last minute.

“We’re less than a week away, so if you have the opportunity to use a drop box, I would suggest using one versus the mail right now,” she said. “We’re getting down to the deadline.”

Dawson says the earlier people vote, the more time they have to resolve any issues that might come up, such as curing a mismatched signature.

