Lane County asks the public to not intimidate election workers, other voters this November

KLCC | By Rebecca Hansen-White
Published October 15, 2024 at 1:16 PM PDT
A Lane County election worker checks a tray of envelopes to make sure all ballots are turned the same direction so they can be processed.
Rebecca Hansen-White
/
KLCC
A Lane County election worker checks to make sure all ballot envelopes are turned the same direction so they can be processed during the May 2024 Primary Election.

Lane County Commissioners are asking the public to refrain from intimidating county election workers, and other voters.

The request was made via a resolution that commissioners passed unanimously Tuesday. It comes as election workers face increasing threats nationwide.

Springfield Commissioner David Loveall, who sponsored the resolution, asked voters to treat elections staff, and each other, with respect.

“We owe one another not only the civility of humanity,” he said, “but also the exchange of discourse, and disagreement without intimidation, and violence.”

Last November, the Lane County elections office was one of several across the country that was evacuated after receiving suspicious mail.

The office has increased security, added new protocols for handling mail and has drilled workers on how to handle a number of different types of threats.

Security cameras have also been installed at several ballot boxes across the county. The elections office will once again offer a 24-hour live stream of ballot processing this year, beginning on Thursday.

For more of KLCC's coverage of the 2024 elections, visit our Elections page.
Politics & Government November 2024 ElectionLane County
Rebecca Hansen-White
Rebecca Hansen-White joined the KLCC News Department in November, 2023. Her journalism career has included stops at Spokane Public Radio, The Spokesman-Review, and The Columbia Basin Herald.
