Lane County asks the public to not intimidate election workers, other voters this November

Lane County Commissioners are asking the public to refrain from intimidating county election workers, and other voters.

The request was made via a resolution that commissioners passed unanimously Tuesday. It comes as election workers face increasing threats nationwide.

Springfield Commissioner David Loveall, who sponsored the resolution, asked voters to treat elections staff, and each other, with respect.

“We owe one another not only the civility of humanity,” he said, “but also the exchange of discourse, and disagreement without intimidation, and violence.”

Last November, the Lane County elections office was one of several across the country that was evacuated after receiving suspicious mail.

The office has increased security , added new protocols for handling mail and has drilled workers on how to handle a number of different types of threats.

Security cameras have also been installed at several ballot boxes across the county. The elections office will once again offer a 24-hour live stream of ballot processing this year, beginning on Thursday.

