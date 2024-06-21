© 2024 KLCC

Lane County DA retiring early; governor appoints chief deputy as replacement

KLCC | By Rebecca Hansen-White
Published June 21, 2024 at 2:21 PM PDT
The Lane County Courthouse
Nathan Wilk
/
KLCC
Christopher Parosa was recently elected district attorney. His term was set to begin in January, but he'll start the job next week to replace Patty Perlow, who is retiring early.

Lane County’s District Attorney is stepping down early.

Patty Perlow has led the Lane County DA’s office since 2015 and has worked in the office since 1990.

She was the first woman to be elected to the job.

Last year, she announced she wouldn’t seek re-election. Now, she says she’ll retire next week instead of serving the remainder of her term.

Oregon Gov. Tina Kotek has appointed Perlow’s chief deputy, Christopher Parosa, to replace her. Parosa was set to take on the role anyhow since he won the election to replace her last month.

Over the last several years, Perlow’s office has faced staffing challenges, with several experienced attorneys taking higher paying work at other government agencies. As a result, the office temporarily stopped prosecuting low-level crimes.

The office resumed prosecuting all levels of crime last year after the county commissioners approved raises and several new attorneys were hired.

In an interview with KLCC, Perlow said her office is ready for the transition.

“We're fully staffed, the first time in several years, and Chris has been here for a long time and the leadership team is ready to keep going forward,” she said. “So this is a perfect time for me to quietly bow out.”

Parosa will start his duties on June 28.
Tags
Crime, Law & Justice Lane CountyPublic SafetyPatty PerlowChristopher ParosaMay 2024 primary
Rebecca Hansen-White
Rebecca Hansen-White joined the KLCC News Department in November, 2023. Her journalism career has included stops at Spokane Public Radio, The Spokesman-Review, and The Columbia Basin Herald.
