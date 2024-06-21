Lane County DA retiring early; governor appoints chief deputy as replacement

Lane County’s District Attorney is stepping down early.

Patty Perlow has led the Lane County DA’s office since 2015 and has worked in the office since 1990.

She was the first woman to be elected to the job.

Last year, she announced she wouldn’t seek re-election. Now, she says she’ll retire next week instead of serving the remainder of her term.

Oregon Gov. Tina Kotek has appointed Perlow’s chief deputy, Christopher Parosa, to replace her. Parosa was set to take on the role anyhow since he won the election to replace her last month.

Over the last several years, Perlow’s office has faced staffing challenges, with several experienced attorneys taking higher paying work at other government agencies. As a result, the office temporarily stopped prosecuting low-level crimes.

The office resumed prosecuting all levels of crime last year after the county commissioners approved raises and several new attorneys were hired.

In an interview with KLCC, Perlow said her office is ready for the transition.

“We're fully staffed, the first time in several years, and Chris has been here for a long time and the leadership team is ready to keep going forward,” she said. “So this is a perfect time for me to quietly bow out.”

Parosa will start his duties on June 28.