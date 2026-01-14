Eugene artist gets $150,000 grant from Oregon Community Foundation

A Eugene artist has won a major grant.

Ernesto Javier Martinez was awarded $150,000 by the Oregon Community Foundation, one of four "Fields Artist Fellowships" to be awarded.

Martinez is a writer, educator and filmmaker. He’s worked on several public television shows, including "Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood," "Sesame Street," and "Lyla in the Loop."

A press release from the foundation says Martinez is planning to produce an animated TV pilot about the struggles of migrants and queer LatinX youth.

“Receiving the Fields Artist Fellowship is an incredible honor because it affirms the importance of telling stories that center queer Latinx youth," Martinez said in a press release distributed by the Oregon Community Foundation. "Too often, these voices are marginalized or erased, and this Fellowship gives me the resources and time to create work that celebrates their resilience, complexity and beauty. I’m excited to use this support to build imaginative worlds that inspire hope and belonging for the next generation.”

The other fellowship winners are:

Amber Kay Ball of Portland, a Citizen of the Confederated Tribes of Siletz Indians, who is a director, playwright, visual artist and community-based advocate.

Yanely Rivas Maldonado of Salem, who is a printmaker, cultural worker and educator with ancestral roots in the mountains of Michoacán, Mexico.

Talilo Marfil of Portland, a Filipino American hip hop artist and community leader focused on advancing youth voice, cultural preservation and equitable access to creative resources.

“These four people are amazing changemakers,” said Jerry Tischleder, Senior Program Officer for Arts and Culture at Oregon Community Foundation in a press release. “They have deep connections in their communities and are using creativity in vastly different and incredible ways to spark hope, inspiration and connection, and to raise voices that aren’t always heard. These investments come at times that will open doors for them in ways that wouldn’t be possible otherwise."

The organization said that in addition to the $150,000 grant, "fellows will receive professional development, networking and community-building opportunities throughout the two-year term."