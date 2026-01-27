Deschutes County to lower speed limits on 4 county roadways

Drivers in Deschutes County will soon see lower speed limits on several county roadways.

The county says after a review of traffic safety trends and community feedback, they've asked the Oregon Department of Transportation to lower speed limits on four roads.

New speed limits will be posted for:



Old Bend-Redmond Highway: From U.S. 20 to Young Avenue, reduced to 50 mph.



Old Bend-Redmond Highway: From U.S. 20 to O.B. Riley Rd, reduced to 35 mph.



South Canal Boulevard: From Young Avenue to 300 feet south of Elkhorn Avenue, reduced to 50 mph.



Powell Butte Highway: From 0.16 miles south of Jason Road to 0.25 miles north of McGrath Road, reduced to 50 mph.



Johnson Road: From 0.19 miles north of Tumalo Creek to Tumalo Reservoir Road, reduced to 45 mph.

The county says lowering the speed limit on these roadways will enhance safety and accommodate the needs of all road users.

More information is at Deschutes County's Road Department website.

