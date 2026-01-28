Court filing confirms federal government’s intention to put a detention facility in Newport

A court filing by the Department of Homeland Security confirms suspicions that the agency wants to put an ICE detention facility at the Newport Airport.

That’s according to Lincoln County, which said in a news release Wednesday that the filing was part of the county’s lawsuit to retain the Coast Guard helicopter at the airport.

According to the county, DHS says it doesn’t plan to start building a detention facility until at least May.

In December, Lincoln County was able to get an injunction from Eugene Federal Judge Ann Aiken to keep the coast guard rescue helicopter in Newport for now.