© 2026 KLCC

KLCC
136 W 8th Ave
Eugene OR 97401
541-463-6000
klcc@klcc.org

Contact Us

FCC Applications
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Court filing confirms federal government’s intention to put a detention facility in Newport

KLCC
Published January 28, 2026 at 4:42 PM PST

A court filing by the Department of Homeland Security confirms suspicions that the agency wants to put an ICE detention facility at the Newport Airport.

That’s according to Lincoln County, which said in a news release Wednesday that the filing was part of the county’s lawsuit to retain the Coast Guard helicopter at the airport.

According to the county, DHS says it doesn’t plan to start building a detention facility until at least May.

In December, Lincoln County was able to get an injunction from Eugene Federal Judge Ann Aiken to keep the coast guard rescue helicopter in Newport for now.
Tags
News Briefs NewportLincoln CountyU.S. Coast Guardhelicopter
Related Content