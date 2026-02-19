© 2026 KLCC

EWEB formally hires retired Bonneville Power Administration leader

KLCC
Published February 19, 2026 at 5:57 PM PST
Man stands in front of dam.
Courtesy of Bonneville Power Administration
John Hairston retired from his more than 30-year-career at the Bonneville Power Administration in February. He will join the Eugene Water and Electric Board as its general manager in May.

The EWEB Board has voted to formally hire the former Bonneville Power Administration leader as its new general manager.

John Hairston retired as the administrator and CEO of BPA earlier this month after a more than 30-year-career at the agency. He has served as its leader since 2021.

In a statement shared by EWEB, Hairston called the utility a "treasure" and said he planned to work to grow what the staff and community had built.

"Together, we’ll foster a culture of safety, pride, and innovation while making the infrastructure investments needed to serve Eugene reliably for generations to come,” Hairston said.

He will replace Frank Lawson, who announced plans to retire last year.

Hairston will begin his role at EWEB on May 11.
News Briefs EWEBBonneville Power Administration
