Eugene’s Ruth Bascom Trail listed on USA Today’s 10 Best Bike Rides by the Water

Part of Eugene’s riverfront bike and pedestrian paths have made U-S-A Today’s top ten list of Best Bike Rides by the Water.

The news outlet said Ruth Bascom Trail “offers practically anything a cyclist might want,” and mentions the access it offers to parks, the University of Oregon and the city’s famed breweries.

The 12-mile system spans both sides of the Willamette River and reaches from Eugene into Springfield.

It’s joined on the list by places including San Francisco’s Golden Gate Bridge, Chicago’s Lakefront Trail, Florida Keys’ Overseas Heritage Trail, and Manhattan’s Waterfront Greenway.

