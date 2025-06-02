© 2025 KLCC

Local leaders, cycling enthusiasts celebrate Aufderheide Scenic Bikeway

KLCC | By Love Cross
Published June 2, 2025 at 2:51 PM PDT
A banner is spread across Office Covered Bridge in Westfir as part of the Aufderheide Scenic Bikeway ceremonial ribbon-cutting on Friday, May 30, 2025.
U.S Forest Service
A banner is spread across Office Covered Bridge in Westfir as part of the Aufderheide Scenic Bikeway ceremonial ribbon-cutting on Friday, May 30, 2025.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony for the Aufderheide Scenic Bikeway, was held last week in Westfir.

The 60-mile, paved ride on Aufderheide Drive which connects Highway 58 near Oakridge to Highway 126 near McKenzie Bridge, is the state’s 18th official Scenic Bikeway. While it was officially established as such in November 2024, cycling enthusiasts gathered with state and local leaders at Westfir’s Office Covered Bridge on Friday, before cyclists rode across the bridge, ceremoniously declaring the bikeway open for cyclists.

Cyclists roll through the Office Covered Bridge as part of a ceremonial opening of the Aufderheide Scenic Bikeway in Westfir on Friday, May 30, 2025.
U.S Forest Service
Cyclists roll through the Office Covered Bridge as part of a ceremonial opening of the Aufderheide Scenic Bikeway in Westfir on Friday, May 30, 2025.

Elected officials including State Rep. Darin Harbick, Lane County Commissioner Heather Buch, Oakridge Mayor Bryan Cutchen, and Westfir Mayor Richard Watson spoke about the importance of cycling to the local economy. They emphasized how Oakridge and Westfir serve as a hub for cyclists who set out on the many trails in the area.

In order to be nominated for the Oregon Scenic Bikeway designation, routes must meet a list of criteria and provide letters of support from a local proponent group. In this case, Travel Lane County was the lead proponent, working with Travel Oregon, Cycle Oregon, Oregon Parks and Recreation Department, and the Willamette National Forest.

The Scenic Bikeway program was launched in 1999.
Tags
Transportation Aufderheide DriveOregon Scenic BikewayWestfirOakridge
Love Cross
Love Cross joined KLCC in 2017. She began her public radio career as a graduate student, serving as Morning Edition Host for Boise State Public Radio in the late 1990s. She earned her undergraduate degree in Rhetoric and Communication from University of California at Davis, and her Master’s Degree from Boise State University. In addition to her work in public radio, Love teaches college-level courses in Communication and Sociology.
See stories by Love Cross
