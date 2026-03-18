Fire risk elevated this week in central Oregon

After a wildfire prompted evacuations there Tuesday, March 17, outdoor burning is banned in LaPine.

The National Weather Service says there is elevated fire risk this week for Bend, Madras, Prineville, Redmond and other communities in central Oregon.

There are red flag warnings in effect for parts of Klamath and Lake Counties on Thursday.

A strong high pressure system has led to much warmer than normal temperatures, as well as dry conditions over parts of central Oregon.

Additionally, winds in the afternoon have the capability to gust between 20 and 30 mph.

This combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to rapid fire spread.

A cold front will sweep across the region late Friday or Friday night, giving relief to the very low relative humidity.

Some areas where grasses have not greened up will experience an elevated level of fire weather risk. Any fire that develops can catch and spread quickly. Outdoor burning is not recommended each afternoon this week.