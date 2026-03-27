ODF plants two million seedling trees ahead of schedule

The Oregon Department of Forestry is ahead on their replanting schedule for this year, with already two million seedling in the ground. ODF said this is primarily due to the mild winter, which meant no shutdowns due to weather.

Douglas first were the dominant species, but ODF also planted Hemlock, Western Red Cedar and Noble Fir, Grand Fir and Sitka Spruce and Ponderosa Pine to add diversity and promote resilience, while also providing additional types of timber products.

Nine contracted northwest nurseries supplied ODF with the 2.3 millions seedlings.

As a safeguard ODF contracts for extra seedlings to be grown, which are then either sold or donated to watershed groups, other non-profits, and Oregon tribes.

