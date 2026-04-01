Pacific Power rate increase goes into effect

The cost of electricity for many central and western Oregonians has increased.

A rate hike for Pacific Power residential customers went into effect Wednesday.

The increase will push the average user’s bill up by $4.29 a month for most customers and $5.64 in Albany.

The increase uses multiple laws to raise rates without putting the matter before the Oregon Public Utility Commission. A statement from the company cited the 2024 Power Cost Adjustment Mechanism, the Renewable Adjustment Clause and “a legislatively mandated update to the Low Income Bill Payment Assistance Fund.”

PCAM allows utility companies to adjust rates annually in accordance with costs associated with production or purchase of fuel. RAC allows companies to increase rates if it is associated with the costs of building or acquiring renewable energy to meet the state’s clean energy goals.