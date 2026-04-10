© 2026 KLCC

KLCC
136 W 8th Ave
Eugene OR 97401
541-463-6000
klcc@klcc.org

Contact Us

FCC Applications
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Lane County officials say search for missing man concludes with discovery of remains

KLCC | By Brian Bull
Published April 10, 2026 at 12:34 PM PDT

More than a year after his disappearance, the search for a missing Grand Ronde tribal elder is over.

The Lane County Sheriff’s Office said the remains of Jonathan House, 63, were found in a densely overgrown area that had to be cleared with chainsaws and hand tools. County search and rescue personnel and a detective returned to the Hall Road area near Cheshire on Thursday, where House was last seen in March 2025.

House had crashed his truck at the 25600 block of Hall Road, and continued on foot. His partner, Angela Barrett, said he made a “distressing” call to her on March 15, and his phone died shortly afterwards. Multiple searches with dogs, drones and volunteers were conducted in dense and steep terrain, often during cold and damp weather.

Officials said there’s no indication of foul play. In their press release, the Lane County Sheriff’s Office thanked staff, volunteers and organizations that extensively searched for House.

Kimberly Smart, the founder of MMIW Search and Hope Alliance, said her team “put their whole hearts” into the effort.

“That land was extremely unforgiving, with one of our volunteers falling into chest deep freezing waters,” said Smart. “I myself got stuck in the mud and had to have our other volunteers pull me out.”

Smart said House can now be brought home. “May Jonathan House now rest in peace,” she said.

Copyright 2026, KLCC.

Tags
News Briefs MMIPsearch and rescue
Brian Bull
Brian Bull is a contributing freelance reporter with the KLCC News department, who first began working with the station in 2016. He's a senior reporter with the Native American media organization Buffalo's Fire, and was recently a journalism professor at the University of Oregon.

In his nearly 30 years working as a public media journalist, Bull has worked at NPR, Twin Cities Public Television, South Dakota Public Broadcasting, Wisconsin Public Radio, and ideastream in Cleveland. His reporting has netted dozens of accolades, including four national Edward R. Murrow Awards (22 regional),  the Ohio Associated Press' Best Reporter Award, Best Radio Reporter from  the Native American Journalists Association, and the PRNDI/NEFE Award for Excellence in Consumer Finance Reporting.
See stories by Brian Bull
Related Content