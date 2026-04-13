Winter storm warning issued for the Oregon Cascades

Winter isn’t over yet in parts of Oregon. A winter storm warning has been issued for the Oregon Cascades from Tuesday evening through early Thursday morning.

Hannah Chandler-Cooley, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Portland, said drivers should consider adjusting their plans if traveling the Cascade passes.

“We are urging anybody that has travel plans over the Cascades Tuesday night through Wednesday to be prepared for hazardous weather conditions and driving conditions,” said Chandler-Cooley.

Between 10 to 20 inches of snow and wind gusts as high as 45 miles per hour are expected for elevations above 2,500 feet. The heaviest snow is expected late Tuesday night into Wednesday morning.

Chandler-Cooley said that local roads above 2,500 feet could also be affected due to heavy snow.

Drivers are advised to check road conditions from the Oregon Department of Transportation and to monitor the latest forecasts from the National Weather Service.