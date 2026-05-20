Psilocybin ban in Philomath on track to pass, barely

Voters in Philomath are on track to approve a measure to permanently ban psilocybin service centers and manufacturers within city limits.

As of Wednesday, Measure 2-147 was passing by a slim margin: just 27 votes.

The vote follows the approval of a temporary ban in 2022 while the City Council studied the issue and extended the moratorium two years later. That extension was set to expire this year.

A permanent ban would block psilocybin service centers and manufacturers of psychedelic mushroom products from operating in Philomath.

The next update from the Benton County elections office is scheduled for May 29.