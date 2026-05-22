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PeaceHealth executive to leave role

KLCC | By Tiffany Eckert
Published May 22, 2026 at 2:54 PM PDT
Kim Ruscher
PeaceHealth
Kim Ruscher

PeaceHealth Oregon’s Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Kim Ruscher, is resigning from her position, effective May 25.

In emails obtained by KLCC, Ruscher told PeaceHealth medical staff she will be taking personal leave and does not intend to return to a leadership role at RiverBend medical center in Springfield.

Ruscher joined PeaceHealth in 2013 as a pediatric surgeon. In 2024, she was appointed to leadership by former chief hospital executive Dr. Jim McGovern, who has now permanently left his role.

Ruscher has been at the forefront of recent controversies at PeaceHealth, including a failed attempt to outsource emergency department physicians with Georgia-based ApolloMD.

In February, the medical staff of three PeaceHealth hospitals voted "no confidence" in the leadership of Ruscher and McGovern.

In an email to caregivers, interim chief executive Heather Wall thanked Ruscher for 13 years of service.
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Tiffany Eckert
Tiffany joined the KLCC News team in 2007. She studied journalism at the University of Missouri-Columbia and worked in a variety of media including television, technical writing, photography and daily print news before moving to the Pacific Northwest.
See stories by Tiffany Eckert