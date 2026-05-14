© 2026 KLCC

KLCC
136 W 8th Ave
Eugene OR 97401
541-463-6000
klcc@klcc.org

Contact Us

FCC Applications
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

PeaceHealth sacks top Oregon hospital executive, effective immediately

KLCC | By Tiffany Eckert
Published May 14, 2026 at 9:31 PM PDT
Dr. Jim McGovern stands in a hallway.
Tiffany Eckert
/
KLCC
Dr. Jim McGovern in an administrative hallway at RiverBend Medical Center in Springfield, one month after being named PeaceHealth's chief hospital executive in 2024. On May 14, 2026, PeaceHealth announced McGovern has been relieved of duty and no longer works for the health system.

PeaceHealth announced Thursday that Dr. Jim McGovern is no longer serving as chief executive for the Oregon region, effective immediately.

McGovern has been relieved of his duties as top executive and a spokesperson with the hospital system confirmed McGovern no longer works for PeaceHealth.

The sacking comes five weeks after McGovern was placed on administrative leave for attempting to influence patient care, without an Oregon medical license. McGovern was also at the forefront of the failed effort to transition PeaceHealth Oregon’s emergency department staffing from a local physician’s group to an out-of-state management corporation.

PeaceHealth president and CEO Sarah Ness wrote in a statement that “a leadership change was in the best interest of the organization.”

Heather Wall will continue in her interim executive role while PeaceHealth moves forward with recruitment for the chief executive position in Oregon.
Tiffany Eckert
Tiffany joined the KLCC News team in 2007. She studied journalism at the University of Missouri-Columbia and worked in a variety of media including television, technical writing, photography and daily print news before moving to the Pacific Northwest.
See stories by Tiffany Eckert