PeaceHealth sacks top Oregon hospital executive, effective immediately

PeaceHealth announced Thursday that Dr. Jim McGovern is no longer serving as chief executive for the Oregon region, effective immediately.

McGovern has been relieved of his duties as top executive and a spokesperson with the hospital system confirmed McGovern no longer works for PeaceHealth.

The sacking comes five weeks after McGovern was placed on administrative leave for attempting to influence patient care, without an Oregon medical license. McGovern was also at the forefront of the failed effort to transition PeaceHealth Oregon’s emergency department staffing from a local physician’s group to an out-of-state management corporation.

PeaceHealth president and CEO Sarah Ness wrote in a statement that “a leadership change was in the best interest of the organization.”

Heather Wall will continue in her interim executive role while PeaceHealth moves forward with recruitment for the chief executive position in Oregon.