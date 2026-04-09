PeaceHealth places top Oregon executive Jim McGovern on administrative leave

PeaceHealth Oregon’s top executive- Jim McGovern- has been placed on leave. It follows allegations he violated the scope of his administrative license and attempted to dictate patient care that went against providers’ clinical judgment.

McGovern doesn’t have a medical license to practice in Oregon. He has an administrative license. Yet, KLCC has learned that for years, PeaceHealth’s top Oregon executive has been emailing directives to clinicians on how to care for patients, along with dismissals of treatment and refusal to respond to staffing issues.

KLCC has received copies of emails sent by McGovern to emergency physicians and nurse practitioners between Aug. 16, 2022 and Oct. 9, 2025, some of which question providing a bed to a patient or dictate patient care against the provider's clinical judgment, such as ordering an MRI.

At a special meeting Wednesday night, PeaceHealth medical staff passed two resolutions—the first called for the removal of McGovern from his position. That happened Thursday night. The second resolution calls for reversal of the decision to replace Eugene Emergency Physicians with ApolloMD.

In a statement, PeaceHealth said it will proceed with its plans to transition emergency services, and that McGovern will remain on leave, pending a full review.

McGovern started at PeaceHealth in 2019. He moved from chief medical officer to chief hospital executive of PeaceHealth Oregon in 2024.

On Feb. 23, PeaceHealth medical staff voted “no confidence” in McGovern and Chief Medical Officer Kim Ruscher.

In response to the announcement of McGovern’s removal, RiverBend Medical Center Chief of Staff Will Emerson said his medical staff is dedicated to the community and will do everything in their power to protect patient safety, including standing up to anyone who “gets in their way.”

“I believe at this time the medical staff is unified in a way that I don’t recall seeing before,” Emerson said. “But also, there are major concerns, because if the decision to cut EEP is forced through, I would expect a significant amount of attrition on the medical staff. We’ve already had some, but I think morale would be at the lowest point imaginable.”