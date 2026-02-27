Oregon lawmakers seek information from ApolloMD around compliance with state law

State lawmakers want information from ApolloMD, the Georgia-based entity chosen by PeaceHealth to replace a local physicians group in their emergency departments. Three legislators have requested information in writing about compliance with Oregon Law.

Senate Bill 951 is a 2025 Oregon law that prohibits corporate ownership of medical practices.

Reps. Ben Bowman, D-Tigard, Lisa Fragala, D-Eugene, and Nancy Nathanson, D-Eugene, were among the chief sponsors of the bill, which was approved with bipartisan support during the 2025 session.

The three lawmakers sent a joint letter on Feb. 24 to the top executives of ApolloMD and PeaceHealth Oregon, demanding seven types of documentation, including ownership and governance structure and any agreements defining ultimate decision-making control.

In a statement released to KLCC, Fragala pointed to PeaceHealth’s decision to replace local physicians with a “multi-state corporation” as an example of why the law was passed.

“The takeover of local healthcare services by large out of state corporations results in a lack of healthcare access, a decrease in the quality of care, and an increase in the cost of healthcare,” Fragala wrote. “This is not what we want for Eugene and Springfield and I encourage PeaceHealth to change direction.”