'No confidence in leadership': PeaceHealth Medical Staff vote is official

The Medical Staff of PeaceHealth Oregon have officially voted no confidence in their hospital leadership.

More than three-quarters of eligible PeaceHealth medical staff members participated in the confidential electronic vote- which concluded Monday night.

Of 367 total ballots cast, 93% voted ‘no confidence’ in Chief Hospital Executive Jim McGovern and Chief Medical Officer Kim Ruscher.

Staff also overwhelmingly supported reversing the decision to appoint out-of-state, ApolloMD, as the emergency medicine provider at PeaceHealth Sacred Heart Medical Center at RiverBend and to restore Eugene Emergency Physicians as the provider group.

In a written statement to KLCC, PeaceHealth said it supports its executives and remains open to further dialogue.

In a Feb. 19 letter to PeaceHealth System Administration, Chief of Staff Dr. Will Emerson explained the reasoning behind the formal vote and said “this action does not reflect opposition to change, but rather opposition to unilateral decision-making conducted without disclosure, accountability, or engagement of medical staff.”

PeaceHealth’s statement Tuesday included comments from Executive Vice President and COO Richard DeCarlo which read, “The expertise physicians bring is deeply respected, and the concerns they raise are seen. Our focus remains on maintaining open, constructive dialogue to address concerns directly and provide clarity on our decision. PeaceHealth supports the final decision recommended by the Oregon leadership team, including Dr. McGovern and Dr. Ruscher, to transition emergency department physician management services to ApolloMD,” the statement read.

Chief of Staff Emerson said the formal vote of no confidence, while symbolic, is also unprecedented. He told KLCC there has never been such a broad showing of medical staff members to vote on an issue that directly impacts every hospitalist, physican’s assistant, nurse practitioner and emergency physician.

“EEP has been serving patients in this community for 35 years. They have institutional knowledge which no outside staffing company can offer,” he said. “This vote is really about ensuring the best possible care for patients.”

So, what are the next steps?

PeaceHealth Medical Executive Committee has requested a written response from hospital administration by Friday, Feb. 27.