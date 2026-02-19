Medical staff holds emergency meeting, informally votes 'no confidence' in PeaceHealth leadership

An emergency meeting of Sacred Heart medical staff was held Wednesday night—where an informal vote of no confidence in PeaceHealth leadership was unanimous.

The meeting was prompted by hundreds of emails to Chief of Staff Dr. Will Emerson regarding concerns about emergency department staffing and the change to ApolloMD.

More than 200 medical staff members, including hospitalists, emergency doctors, physicians assistants and nurse practitioners were present, with several hundred more online, according to Eugene Emergency Physicians spokesperson Dr. Scott Williams.

Williams said three key results emerged during the meeting. The first was a vote of “No Confidence” in the leadership of PeaceHealth Oregon’s top executives, Dr. James McGovern and Dr. Kim Ruscher.

“The second was a request for Eugene Emergency Physicians to staff all PeaceHealth-owned emergency departments in Oregon,” Williams stated. “And the third was an amendment to the medical staff bylaws requiring medical staff input on all professional services contracts.”

Williams said an informal show of hands indicated unanimous agreement of all three motions.

The formal vote by email of 600 or more medical staff is underway now.

Williams said the official voting process could take 24 to 48 hours to complete. He said the medical staff and EEP are in unfamiliar territory right now. “I don’t recall this ever happening in my 22 years with PeaceHealth,” Williams said.

What happens when the votes are tallied?

“The Chief of Staff, Dr. Emerson, will distribute the vote's outcome to the medical staff and administration,” Williams said.

A vote of no confidence is a symbolic vote indicating that a person or group in a position of responsibility is no longer deemed fit to hold their position.

Williams said he hopes the vote by the entire Sacred Heart medical staff will make its way to systemwide leadership, encompassing PeaceHealth for Oregon, Washington, and Alaska.

“The medical staff believes the change from Eugene Emergency Physicians to ApolloMD was unnecessary and they felt excluded from the decision-making process, leading to a sense of outrage,” Williams said.

He said one physician sent in a letter to the entire medical staff- “hoping to convince the administration with this meeting that the level of care provided by Eugene Emergency Physicians has been exceptional and likely will never be matched regardless of how many groups Peace Health marches into the emergency department in the future.”

The emergency meeting was held Wednesday evening, at PeaceHealth RiverBend. No hospital administration was in attendance, Williams said.

PeaceHealth told KLCC it will reserve comment until it’s been officially notified of the result.