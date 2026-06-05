Eugene re-opens Spray Play features at local parks
Eugene has re-opened its Spray Play features at seven parks for the summer.
The water play areas give people a chance to cool off as warm weather arrives.
Spray Play features are open daily from 9:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. through the week after Labor Day.
The parks are located at:
- Downtown Riverfront Park – 701 E 8th Ave.
- Fairmount Park – E 15th Ave. & Fairmount Blvd.
- Oakmont Park – 2295 Oakmont Way
- Santa Clara Community Park – 860 River Loop 2
- Skinner Butte Park – 248 Cheshire Ave.
- Umso Park – Grand Cayman Dr & Antigua Dr.
- Washington Park – 2025 Washington St.