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Eugene re-opens Spray Play features at local parks

KLCC
Published June 5, 2026 at 4:36 PM PDT

Eugene has re-opened its Spray Play features at seven parks for the summer.

The water play areas give people a chance to cool off as warm weather arrives.

Spray Play features are open daily from 9:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. through the week after Labor Day.

The parks are located at:

  • Downtown Riverfront Park – 701 E 8th Ave.
  • Fairmount Park – E 15th Ave. & Fairmount Blvd.
  • Oakmont Park – 2295 Oakmont Way
  • Santa Clara Community Park – 860 River Loop 2
  • Skinner Butte Park – 248 Cheshire Ave.
  • Umso Park – Grand Cayman Dr & Antigua Dr.
  • Washington Park – 2025 Washington St.
Tags
News Briefs Eugene Parks and RecEugenesummer
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