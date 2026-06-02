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Citing fire danger, Eugene closes parking lot at Skinner Butte summit for the summer

KLCC | By Rachael McDonald
Published June 2, 2026 at 3:55 PM PDT
The gate is closed on the road that leads to the Skinner Butte summit parking lot in Eugene on June 2, 2026. Motor vehicles are prohibited access to the parking during fire season to reduce fire risk.
Rachael McDonald
/
KLCC
The gate is closed on the road that leads to the Skinner Butte summit parking lot in Eugene on June 2, 2026. Motor vehicles are prohibited access to the parking during fire season to reduce fire risk.

The parking lot at the summit of Skinner Butte is closed to motor vehicles, effective Tuesday, June 2. The move is at the request of Eugene Springfield Fire Department in order to reduce fire danger over the summer.

Chris Girard, the Park Operations Manager of Eugene Parks and Open Space, told KLCC that there have been numerous fires on the butte in recent years. Many of them were caused by fireworks use, smoking and illegal fires.

“In order to reduce the fire danger, which has been mostly related to motor vehicles, we have closed the summit parking lot and the road that leads up to it to motor vehicles,” he said. “However, it is open to non-motorized traffic (such as) pedestrians, bicyclists.”

This is the third year the summit lot has been closed during peak fire season. It will remain closed until October.

Skinner Butte is near downtown Eugene, as well as residential neighborhoods and the historic Shelton McMurphey Johnson House.

The area is vulnerable to wildfire because of the butte’s steep slopes, officials said, which can contribute to the intensity and speed of wildfire growth.

There’s an ongoing effort to reduce fuels on Skinner Butte by Parks and Open Space, but the dry grasses, shrubs and mature fuels make the area highly susceptible to fire during the dry summer season.

This year is especially dry as the region is in drought and snow pack is historically low across the state.
Tags
Disasters & Accidents Skinner Butte ParkEugenefire season
Rachael McDonald
Rachael McDonald is KLCC’s host for All Things Considered on weekday afternoons. She also is the editor of the KLCC Extra, the daily digital newspaper. Rachael has a BA in English from the University of Oregon. She started out in public radio as a newsroom volunteer at KLCC in 2000.
See stories by Rachael McDonald
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