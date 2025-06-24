Eugene closes Skinner Butte summit parking lot for the summer

As Oregon moves into fire season, Eugene Parks and Open Space has closed the Skinner Butte summit parking lot for a second summer. At the request of Eugene Springfield Fire Department, the lot will remain closed from June 23 – Oct. 1.

Park Operations manager Chris Girard said the parking lot’s closure is a preventative measure, as no fires have occurred yet this year.

“The parking lot is just a hub of human activity,” said Girard. “And you know, a lot of fires are caused by humans.”

In August 2024, the city closed the parking lot following three small brush fires that were caused by outdoor cooking, illegal firework displays, and discarded cigarettes. Fire officials said the closure was effective and largely reduced the risk of additional fires occurring in the park during the 2024 fire season.

The dry grasses, shrubs, and mature trees along the Butte’s steep slopes create a fuel bed where fire can easily ignite.

“It’s in the center of town, and it can quickly spread in the neighborhoods, downslope into apartment complexes or residential housing,” said Girard.

The summit will remain accessible to cyclists and pedestrians via trails near the Shelton McMurphey Johnson House and RiverPlay Playground.

Parks and Open Space predicts the parking lot and summit road will reopen at the start of October.