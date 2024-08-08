Skinner Butte summit parking lot has closed for fire season

A favorite overlook in Eugene has been temporarily closed to vehicle traffic.

City of Eugene Parks and Open Space has blocked the road to the top of Skinner Butte because of high fire danger.

Parks spokesperson Chris Girard said there had been three fires at the park already this summer, and then someone lit fireworks from the summit parking lot on Tuesday, increasing concerns from neighbors and officials.

“We consulted with Eugene Springfield Fire, and the recommendation was to close that parking lot to vehicular traffic to increase safety for the community,” Girard told KLCC.

Girard said people can continue to walk or bike to the summit on the road and trails. But he urges caution, because fire danger is extremely high.

The summit parking lot will reopen at the end of fire season, which the Oregon Department of Forestry estimated will be in September. Girard said the parks department will consult with Eugene Springfield Fire at that time.

