Eugene Springfield Fire responded to a brush fire at the top of Skinner Butte in Eugene early Tuesday morning.

Eugene Springfield Fire Flames crawl up Skinner Butte in Eugene in the early morning hours of July 2, 2024.

Firefighters were called to the butte at 12:15 a.m. and contained the fire, estimated at half an acre.

It took two hours to fully extinguish hot spots. There were no injuries reported.

Witnesses said fireworks may have been the cause.