Bend imposes climate fee on gas appliances in some future home construction

Bend is imposing a Climate Pollution Fee on the installation of natural gas appliances in some new residential construction.

The rule will apply to new homes, duplexes, townhouses, and accessory dwelling units. It won’t affect large apartment buildings, commercial properties, or any renovation projects.

City Councilors approved the ordinance in a 5-1 vote Wednesday, prompting applause from the audience.

Mayor Melanie Kebler said it’s an important step as Bend serves as a state leader in new housing.

“This is a way to signal that we want those homes to be better for the long term," said Kebler. "We want those homes to align with our climate goals.”

Councilor Megan Perkins raised concerns about the ordinance’s effect on grid reliability. Kebler said it will be important to watch this policy and make adjustments.

According to, the fee won't be imposed if a natural gas appliance would have a smaller carbon footprint than its electric equivalent.

The city said it will decide on the final cost of the fee early next year, before it goes into effect next April.