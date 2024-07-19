© 2024 KLCC

KLCC
136 W 8th Ave
Eugene OR 97401
541-463-6000
klcc@klcc.org

Contact Us

FCC Applications
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Eugene seeks new decarbonization strategies after failure of natural gas ban

KLCC | By Nathan Wilk
Published July 19, 2024 at 7:27 AM PDT
A lower-carbon natural gas flame burns on a stovetop at a NW Natural testing facility.
Cassandra Profita
/
Oregon Public Broadcasting
Eugene City Council will meet again later this year to discuss potential decarbonization strategies.

A year after the failure of its natural gas ban, the City of Eugene is looking for new ways to reduce carbon emissions.

City Council previously tried to ban natural gas hook-ups in new low-rise residential buildings. But that drew pushback from an advocacy group backed by Northwest Natural.

Ultimately, councilors pulled the ban after a federal court struck down similar restrictions in Berkeley, California. The Ninth Circuit ruled that federal energy standards preempted the city’s authority.

Now, Eugene city staff have returned with a list of decarbonization strategies that other cities have been able to implement. This includes "Carbon Impact Fees," educational programs for businesses, and an expedited permitting process for those seeking to build electrified buildings.

At a meeting Wednesday, City Councilor Lyndsie Leech said she was excited by the possibilities.

"The next steps are to dive in deeper on a lot of these things," said Leech. “What’s it going to take, what funding levels are we going to need to implement them, and what regulatory actions need to happen?”

Before the end of the year, City Council will reconvene to discuss possible revenue sources and what the strategies would require.

Meanwhile, Councilor Mike Clark also proposed trying to pursue a franchise agreement with Northwest Natural, to get funding for weatherization of buildings.

According to City Manager Sarah Medary, negotiations around that agreement stalled when the city began discussing decarbonization.

Moving forward, Eugene may have more regulatory authority than previously thought. In January, the Ninth Circuit clarified that its ruling against Berkeley didn’t apply to city restrictions on how natural gas is distributed.
Tags
Politics & Government Lyndsie LeechMike ClarkEugene City CouncilNW Naturalcarbon emissions
Nathan Wilk
Nathan Wilk joined the KLCC News Team in 2022. He is a graduate from the University of Oregon School of Journalism and Communication. Born in Portland, Wilk began working in radio at a young age, serving as a DJ and public affairs host across Oregon.
See stories by Nathan Wilk
Related Content