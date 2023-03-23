Referendum on natural gas ordinance qualifies for ballot

A signature-gathering effort aimed at forcing a public vote on Eugene’s new natural gas ordinance has been successful.

The Lane County elections office said opponents of the ordinance submitted enough valid signatures.

The group was funded primarily by gas utility NW Natural, which contributed nearly $1 million to the cause.

It means the ordinance will not go into effect in June, as originally scheduled.

If voters approve the ordinance in November, it would go into effect at that point. If voters reject it, the measure would be thrown out. The ordinance was originally approved by the Eugene City Council on Feb. 6, after the council rejected a proposal by some members to send it to the ballot.

The ordinance would ban fossil-fuel hook-ups in new low-rise residential buildings. It would not apply to commercial buildings, or existing residences.