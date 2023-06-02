The Eugene Gas Ban: The Hottest Issue in Town

This week on Oregon On The Record, we discussed one of the most controversial issues in our community: the proposed ban of gas hookups in new construction throughout the city of Eugene.

What started as a city ordinance, has moved to a referendum that will be decided by voters in the upcoming November election. And what started as a fairly straightforward municipal action has ballooned into a huge debate between those who champion cleaner air and more environmentally friendly efforts and those who are fighting for the freedom to burn fossil fuels.

On one side are environmentalists, on the other are pro-business advocates and natural gas industry interests which are pouring millions of dollars into the fight.

We heard from key voices in this debate including Eugen Mayor Lucy Vinis, environmental advocates Lisa Arkin and Mason Leavitt from Beyond Toxics, Chris Lehman, KLCC’s news director and University of Oregon’s Office of Sustainability Director, Steve Mital.

And while the coalition fighting to defeat the referendum didn’t appear on the show, we heard from many citizens who voiced their opinion about this issue that has placed Eugene in the national spotlight

Below is a snapshot of the voicemails we received – with the majority supporting the proposed ban, and a few who will vote against it.

A SAMPLING OF LISTENER COMMENTS:

