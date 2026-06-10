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University of Oregon to break ground on Child Behavioral Health Building

KLCC | By Julia Boboc
Published June 10, 2026 at 2:19 PM PDT

The University of Oregon is set to break ground for a new Child Behavioral Health Building in Portland on Thursday.

UO President Karl Scholz and representatives from the UO Portland campus and Ballmer Institute for Children’s Behavioral Health will attend.

The building will house the Ballmer Institute and Prevention Science Institute, part of the university’s goal to become a national leader in youth mental health work.

With classrooms, a health clinic and telehealth center, the space is meant to combine research, education and clinical services.

The build was financed through $53 million of state funds and $30 million from donors.

After construction begins this summer, the building is expected to open in early 2029.
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News Briefs University of OregonBallmer Institutehealth research
Julia Boboc
Julia Boboc is a reporting fellow for KLCC. She joined the station in the summer of 2025 as an intern through the Charles Snowden Program for Excellence in Journalism. She is a journalism and linguistics student at the University of Oregon, originally from Texas. She hopes to use her experience in audio to bring stories about humanity and empathy to the airwaves.
See stories by Julia Boboc
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