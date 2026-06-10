University of Oregon to break ground on Child Behavioral Health Building

The University of Oregon is set to break ground for a new Child Behavioral Health Building in Portland on Thursday.

UO President Karl Scholz and representatives from the UO Portland campus and Ballmer Institute for Children’s Behavioral Health will attend.

The building will house the Ballmer Institute and Prevention Science Institute, part of the university’s goal to become a national leader in youth mental health work.

With classrooms, a health clinic and telehealth center, the space is meant to combine research, education and clinical services.

The build was financed through $53 million of state funds and $30 million from donors.

After construction begins this summer, the building is expected to open in early 2029.

