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Eugene climate activists to host 'Beat the Heat' workshop on Thursday

KLCC
Published June 24, 2026 at 11:16 AM PDT
Alejandro Garcia Iboa with Beyond Toxics explains how to build a homemade air filter, June 10, 2026.
Nathan Wilk
/
KLCC
Alejandro Garcia Iboa with Beyond Toxics explains how to build a homemade air filter, June 10, 2026.

Climate activists are hosting workshops in Eugene this month on how to stay safe and cool during the summer heat. The next session is Thursday.

At a session on June 10, presenters spoke about fortifying windows, applying for weatherization programs, and the rules for renters installing air conditioning.

A staff member with Beyond Toxics helps attendees build homemade air filters out of box fans.

Meredith Tufts, the Coalition Coordinator for Fossil Free Eugene, said they’re trying to make heat safety preparation more accessible.

“It feels really important, but can feel daunting and overwhelming," said Tuft. "Or you can think that it’s outside of [your] price range. That would be a misconception—that you have to have a lot of money to keep your space safe.”

The next free “Beat the Heat” workshop will be at the downtown Eugene library on Thursday starting at 6 p.m..
Tags
News Briefs EugeneBeyond ToxicsFossil Free Eugene
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