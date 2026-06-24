Eugene Police planning team for safety enforcement on Highway 99
In response to traffic fatalities and “dangerous driver behavior,” the Eugene Police Department is planning a team safety enforcement along Highway 99 in northwest Eugene on Thursday.
From Royal Avenue to Bethel Drive, officers will enforce traffic rules for speed, seatbelts and distracted driving. From Roosevelt Boulevard to Royal Avenue, the focus will be on pedestrian crossing violations.
The teams will be supported by Housing Support officers, Community Service officers and other units.