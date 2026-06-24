© 2026 KLCC

KLCC
136 W 8th Ave
Eugene OR 97401
541-463-6000
klcc@klcc.org

Contact Us

FCC Applications
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Eugene Police planning team for safety enforcement on Highway 99

KLCC
Published June 24, 2026 at 3:36 PM PDT

In response to traffic fatalities and “dangerous driver behavior,” the Eugene Police Department is planning a team safety enforcement along Highway 99 in northwest Eugene on Thursday.

From Royal Avenue to Bethel Drive, officers will enforce traffic rules for speed, seatbelts and distracted driving. From Roosevelt Boulevard to Royal Avenue, the focus will be on pedestrian crossing violations.

The teams will be supported by Housing Support officers, Community Service officers and other units.
Tags
News Briefs Traffic DeathsEugene Police Departmenttraffic enforcementHighway 99
Related Content