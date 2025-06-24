© 2025 KLCC

Cottage Grove man dies in 4-vehicle crash on Highway 99

KLCC
Published June 24, 2025 at 12:17 PM PDT

A 35-year-old Cottage Grove man died in a crash involving four vehicles a week ago on Highway 99.

According to Oregon State Police, on the afternoon of June 17, a truck slowed down to make a turn near milepost 10. Joseph M. Peters rear-ended the truck behind it. Peters then veered into the opposing lane and collided with another pickup truck which was towing a trailer.

Peters was taken to a hospital with serious injuries and OSP said it was notified he died three days later. A driver and two passenger in one of the other pickup trucks were taken to the hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

The road was affected for about 4 hours during the on-scene investigation.
News Briefs