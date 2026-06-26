Eugene Police say they recovered hidden camera linked to burglary ring targeting Asian American families

Eugene Police said they found a hidden camera monitoring an Asian American family in Eugene recently. They believe the surveillance could be a continuation of a pattern of burglaries targeting Asian American households and business owners.

The hidden camera was covered with fake moss and camouflage fabric. Police said a suspicious vehicle was also spotted in the family’s neighborhood.

Police urged the public to not keep cash or valuables at home, stay vigilant for suspicious activity or people you don’t recognize, and work with neighbors to watch out for each other's homes.

Eugene Police and the Asian American Council of Oregon both urged the public to be cautious over the last few weeks, even after the arrest of 7 people linked to a burglary ring known to target Asian-American families.

EPD said similar burglaries that follow the same pattern as those previous crimes have recently occurred in both Salem and Beaverton.

