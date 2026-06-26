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Eugene Police say they recovered hidden camera linked to burglary ring targeting Asian American families

KLCC
Published June 26, 2026 at 8:08 AM PDT
A hidden camera that was surveilling an Asian American family in Eugene recovered by Eugene Police.
1 of 2  — Hiddencam.jpg
A hidden camera that was surveilling an Asian American family in Eugene recovered by Eugene Police.
Courtesy of Eugene Police
A vehicle seen near where Eugene Police say a hidden camera was placed to monitor an Asian American family.
2 of 2  — Susvehicle.jpg
A vehicle seen near where Eugene Police say a hidden camera was placed to monitor an Asian American family.
Courtesy of Eugene Police

Eugene Police said they found a hidden camera monitoring an Asian American family in Eugene recently. They believe the surveillance could be a continuation of a pattern of burglaries targeting Asian American households and business owners.

The hidden camera was covered with fake moss and camouflage fabric. Police said a suspicious vehicle was also spotted in the family’s neighborhood.

Police urged the public to not keep cash or valuables at home, stay vigilant for suspicious activity or people you don’t recognize, and work with neighbors to watch out for each other's homes.

Eugene Police and the Asian American Council of Oregon both urged the public to be cautious over the last few weeks, even after the arrest of 7 people linked to a burglary ring known to target Asian-American families.

EPD said similar burglaries that follow the same pattern as those previous crimes have recently occurred in both Salem and Beaverton.
Tags
News Briefs Public SafetyEugene Police DepartmentAsian American Council of Oregon
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