Prosecutors say they've made progress on burglary ring targeting Asian Americans in Eugene

Law enforcement officials in Eugene announced Tuesday that through a collaboration between local and federal agencies, they've successfully disrupted a burglary ring targeting Asian Americans.

Law enforcement officials in Eugene announced Tuesday that through a collaboration between local and federal agencies, they've successfully disrupted a burglary ring targeting Asian Americans.

After burglaries in October 2025, Eugene Police were able to track members of the ring to a short-term rental. They were able to recover stolen property and learn more about the operation.

During a press conference at the Wayne Morse U.S. Courthouse in Eugene, U.S. Attorney Scott Bradford said the defendants are Colombian nationals who used sophisticated technology to track their victims.

“The defendants monitored their victims, tracking their daily routines and waiting for them to leave for work before breaking into their homes,” he said.

Bradford said the seven suspects, known as the “Skyline 7”, were indicted. Four have pleaded guilty.

1 of 2 — Wanted suspects.jpg At the press conference on May 19, 2026, officials displayed wanted posters for the suspects still at large in the burglary cases. Rachael McDonald / KLCC 2 of 2 — suspect3.jpg At the press conference on May 19, 2026, officials displayed wanted posters for the suspects still at large in the burglary cases. Rachael McDonald / KLCC

One was deported and two remain fugitives, Bradford said. He vowed to continue to seek justice on behalf of the victims.

He added that there are other similar cases across the country.

Lane County District Attorney Chris Parosa said partnering with federal law enforcement made it possible for them to keep suspects in custody.

“I hope the criminal prosecution provides the AAPI community some relief and that they know local and federal law enforcement are here to protect them,” he said.

Eugene Police Chief Chris Skinner thanked the community.

He said this case was an example of tremendous cooperation between local and federal authorities.

“This is a classic example of where this works. We don’t get this done without our federal partners,” Skinner said. “And we certainly don’t get the justice that victims deserve without our federal partners.”

Skinner said much of their success in the case is thanks to basic police work. But he pointed out that the “Skyline 7” were caught thanks to licence-plate readers which have since been removed because of privacy concerns.

Rachael McDonald / KLCC Jenny Jonak (left) president of the Asian American Council of Oregon, and Jensina Hawkins (right), vice-president and law-enforcement liaison with AACO, speak with reporters after a press conference on May 19, 2026.

Jenny Jonak is the president of the Asian American Council of Oregon. She said she appreciates the work by Eugene Police and the FBI to hold those responsible accountable. But she thinks there are more crimes that have gone unreported.

“We still have ongoing trauma to the community from these. We have to work on building trust in reporting,” she said. “And I think we have to work on preventing more of these from happening.”

