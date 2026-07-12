Hatfield Marine Science Center celebrates blue whale skeleton

Oregon State University’s Hatfield Marine Science Center in Newport will hold a celebration of its recently installed 70-foot-long blue whale skeleton this week.

It’s one of just five fully assembled blue whale skeletons on display in the U.S.

The event on Thursday, July 16, from 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. will include speakers from the Marine Mammal Institute, and a seminar on their research on blue whales.

The whale’s body was discovered near Gold Beach, Oregon in 2015. It was a decade-long effort to get the bones cleaned and assembled for the display, which is aimed to educate the public about the endangered mammals. Blue whales are the largest animals ever to live.

