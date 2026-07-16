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Thunderstorms cause fires in Willamette National Forest

KLCC
Published July 16, 2026 at 12:51 PM PDT
Lightning storm on July 15, 2026 near Detroit Lake.
U.S. Forest Service - Willamette National Forest
Lightning storm on July 15, 2026 near Detroit Lake.

Willamette National Forest has confirmed 11 fires so far after a series of thunderstorms passed through the area on Wednesday. The storms produced over 750 lightning strikes across the forest.

The Willamette National Forest said that all the fires are being managed and at the moment remain small. The largest of the fires is estimated at one to two acres in the Middle Fork Ranger District.

Forest officials have deployed engines, crews, dozers, smokejumpers and aircraft with additional resources enroute. They’re asking the public to be aware of possible fire traffic on forest roads.

Holdover fires are expected in the coming days and The U.S Forest Service asks people to be aware and report any new fire starts to 911.
Tags
News Briefs Willamette National Forest2026 Oregon wildfireslighting strike
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