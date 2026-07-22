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ODOT urges driver caution as Oregon wildfire activity grows

KLCC
Published July 22, 2026 at 7:41 AM PDT
A highway in the foreground with smoke rising from the side of the highway in the distance.
Courtesy of ODOT
A wildfire recently burned along OR 11 near Milton-Freewater.

Wildfire activity is increasing across Oregon, and drivers may encounter sudden road closures and delays.

ODOT says fires near several highways are causing frequent changes to traffic patterns.

They urge travelers to visit TripCheck.com before heading out, avoid wildfire areas when possible, and be prepared for shifting conditions.

Officials also recommend carrying essentials, starting with a full tank or charge, and following all detours.

Since smoke can quickly reduce visibility, drivers are advised to slow down, use low‑beam headlights, keep windows closed, and watch for emergency crews and equipment working near roadways.

ODOT also reminds travelers to help prevent roadside fires by parking only on pavement or gravel, properly disposing of cigarettes, and securing trailer chains.
Tags
News Briefs 2026 Oregon wildfiresOregon Department of Transportation