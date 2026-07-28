Crews make progress on the Akawa Butte Fire near Sisters

The Deschutes County Sheriff downgraded some evacuation levels Tuesday for the Akawa Butte Fire northeast of Sisters. It’s burned 27,433 acres and is 6% contained as of Tuesday morning.

At a briefing Tuesday , Steve Chapman with the State Fire Marshal’s Red Team said crews have created 200-foot buffers around structures and residences around the fire. He said they’re now sending crews to other fires in the region.

“We’re on sort of a glide path out," he said. "There are a lot of fires going on in the landscape and we’re feeling really secure about what we’ve got going on out here. So we feel great that we’re leaving the structures in a really good place and our wildland partners will be still around. Still monitoring that stuff and making sure if anything pops up they’ll be ready to jump on that.”

There’s a community meeting this evening at 6:30 at Sisters High School. It will also be live streamed at the Sisters-Camp Sherman Fire district Facebook page.

There are more than 30 fires burning across the state.

Fire crews from Australia and New Zealand arrived Monday to assist with firefighting efforts in Oregon.