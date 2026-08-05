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World Athletics U20 Championships up and running in Eugene, despite unhealthy air quality

KLCC
Published August 5, 2026 at 2:02 PM PDT
A practice track runs to the right of a stadium
Karen Richards
/
KLCC
Young athletes warm up on the practice track next to Hayward Field on the opening day of the World U20 Track and Field Championships Aug. 5, 2026.

About 1,800 young, international athletes are in Eugene to compete for their countries in the World Athletics U20 Championship track and field meet.

At a press conference Tuesday, World Athletics President Sebastian Coe said the organization was monitoring wildfire smoke, using its own health and science team.

The meet began Wednesday as planned, when the air quality index was in the 170s. Readings above 150 are considered “unhealthy.”

The Eugene area is also under a heat advisory through Thursday evening, with predicted highs in the mid 90s.

The competition is scheduled to run through Sunday, Aug. 9.
Tags
News Briefs World Athletics U-20 ChampionshipsHayward FieldUniversity of Oregonair quality indexWildfire SmokeSebastian Coe
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